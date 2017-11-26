Bills' LeSean McCoy: Held to 2.2 yards per attempt

McCoy rushed 22 times for 49 yards while catching all four of his targets for 30 more in Sunday's 16-10 win at Kansas City.

McCoy couldn't get anything going on the ground despite tying for his third-heaviest rushing load of the season, averaging just 2.2 yards per carry in this one. His ability to do damage both as a runner and a receiver coupled with a voluminous usage rate make McCoy a dangerous option every week, but he's had some maddening performances for an inconsistent Buffalo offense.