Bills' LeSean McCoy: Held to 2.2 yards per attempt
McCoy rushed 22 times for 49 yards while catching all four of his targets for 30 more in Sunday's 16-10 win at Kansas City.
McCoy couldn't get anything going on the ground despite tying for his third-heaviest rushing load of the season, averaging just 2.2 yards per carry in this one. His ability to do damage both as a runner and a receiver coupled with a voluminous usage rate make McCoy a dangerous option every week, but he's had some maddening performances for an inconsistent Buffalo offense.
More News
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Scores twice in blowout loss•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Sees opportunities limited in blowout•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Stymied on ground in loss•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Sets season high in rushing•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Enjoys best day of season•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Still can't hit paydirt•
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...