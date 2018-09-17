Bills' LeSean McCoy: Hopes to play through rib injury

McCoy reportedly suffered fractured ribs during Sunday's loss to the Chargers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Per the report, McCoy's injury doesn't necessarily rule the running back out for Week 3. At this point, it appears at though McCoy will attempt to play through the issue, though his practice participation this coming week will almost assuredly be impacted. Next up for the Bills' carries if McCoy misses any practice or game time are Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy.