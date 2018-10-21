Bills' LeSean McCoy: In concussion protocol

Coach Sean McDermott confirmed after Sunday's 37-5 loss to the Colts that McCoy is in the NFL's concussion protocol, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, Chris Ivory -- who led the way in the Bills' backfield after McCoy exited the game -- is dealing with an unspecified injury, which he downplayed. At this stage, Marcus Murphy (four carries for 53 yards and five catches for 17 yards Sunday) is the team's top healthy back, though it's worth noting that McCoy and Ivory will have a bit of extra recovery time with the Bills not playing again until next Monday against the Patriots.