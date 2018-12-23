Bills' LeSean McCoy: Ineffective season continues
McCoy rushed six times for nine yards and caught all three of his targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 24-12 loss to the Patriots.
McCoy didn't get the start due to a"situation" with coach Sean McDermott, and he was outplayed by Buffalo's only other healthy running back -- fourth-stringer Keith Ford (33 yards on seven carries). The 30-year-old running back is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry this season after never previously dipping below 4.0, and McCoy's still stuck on two touchdowns heading into the Week 17 finale against Miami.
