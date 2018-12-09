Bills' LeSean McCoy: Injures hamstring, return uncertain
McCoy was removed from Sunday's game against the Jets with a hamstring injury and is questionable to return.
McCoy likely sustained the injury at some point during Buffalo's opening possession, as the Bills went with Chris Ivory as their primary running back on their subsequent two drives. If McCoy fails to return to the game before the end of the second quarter, the Bills should provide an update on his outlook for the rest of the contest coming out of halftime.
More News
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Remains involved in close loss•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Totals 53 yards in win•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Breaks out in Week 10 win•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Sees 41 percent snap share in blowout•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Bottled up in blowout loss•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Viewed as part of team's 2019 plans•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14