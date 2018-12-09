Bills' LeSean McCoy: Injures hamstring, return uncertain

McCoy was removed from Sunday's game against the Jets with a hamstring injury and is questionable to return.

McCoy likely sustained the injury at some point during Buffalo's opening possession, as the Bills went with Chris Ivory as their primary running back on their subsequent two drives. If McCoy fails to return to the game before the end of the second quarter, the Bills should provide an update on his outlook for the rest of the contest coming out of halftime.

