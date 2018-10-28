Bills' LeSean McCoy: Likely staying put in Buffalo

The Bills aren't expected to trade McCoy (concussion) prior to Tuesday's deadline, league sources tell Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The report notes that unless the Bills receive an offer they can't refuse, the team will hold on to McCoy, who is under contract through 2019 and remains one of the few playmakers on a talent-deprived roster. According to Schefter, at least three teams have reached out to the Bills about a possible trade, but Buffalo's high asking price for the 30-year-old has apparently stalled any negotiations. As for his outlook for Monday's game against the Patriots, McCoy appears likely to play in the contest even though he's listed as questionable and remains in the NFL's concussion protocol.

More News
Our Latest Stories