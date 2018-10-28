Bills' LeSean McCoy: Likely staying put in Buffalo
The Bills aren't expected to trade McCoy (concussion) prior to Tuesday's deadline, league sources tell Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The report notes that unless the Bills receive an offer they can't refuse, the team will hold on to McCoy, who is under contract through 2019 and remains one of the few playmakers on a talent-deprived roster. According to Schefter, at least three teams have reached out to the Bills about a possible trade, but Buffalo's high asking price for the 30-year-old has apparently stalled any negotiations. As for his outlook for Monday's game against the Patriots, McCoy appears likely to play in the contest even though he's listed as questionable and remains in the NFL's concussion protocol.
More News
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Likely to play Monday•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Officially questionable•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Limited again Friday•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Wearing non-contact jersey Friday•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Remains in protocol, but will practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...