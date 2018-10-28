Bills' LeSean McCoy: Likely to play Monday

McCoy, who suffered a concussion in the Bills' Week 7 loss to the Colts, is expected to play Monday against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, citing a source.

Things were heading this way all week even with McCoy still in the concussion protocol, and his chances now appear good of suiting up in the home matchup with New England. While the extra day between games certainly has helped McCoy, it also means fantasy owners may not have many -- or any -- alternatives at their disposal in weekly lineups if the running back should suffer a setback.