Bills' LeSean McCoy: Likely to play

McCoy, who suffered a concussion in last week's loss to the Colts, is expected to play Monday against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, citing a source.

Things were heading this way all week even with McCoy still in the protocol, and it now looks good that Shady will play against the divisional rival. While the extra day between games certainly has helped, it also presents a point of no return for owners against a setback.

More News
Our Latest Stories