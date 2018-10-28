Bills' LeSean McCoy: Likely to play
McCoy, who suffered a concussion in last week's loss to the Colts, is expected to play Monday against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, citing a source.
Things were heading this way all week even with McCoy still in the protocol, and it now looks good that Shady will play against the divisional rival. While the extra day between games certainly has helped, it also presents a point of no return for owners against a setback.
More News
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Officially questionable•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Limited again Friday•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Wearing non-contact jersey Friday•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Remains in protocol, but will practice•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: In concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...