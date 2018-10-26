Bills' LeSean McCoy: Limited again Friday
McCoy (concussion) was limited in practice Friday.
McCoy has made enough progress through the concussion protocol to practice, but not enough to take contact. As evidence, he was seen in a non-contact jersey at Friday's session, per Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. With a Monday night matchup against the Patriots on tap, the Bills won't release their final Week 8 injury report until Saturday. In the end, though, McCoy's availability will depend on gaining clearance from an independent neurologist. Among the remaining running backs in Buffalo -- Chris Ivory (hamstring) and Taiwan Jones (neck) -- only Marcus Murphy is without an injury at the moment.
More News
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Wearing non-contact jersey Friday•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Remains in protocol, but will practice•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: In concussion protocol•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Won't re-enter Sunday's game•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Exits game with head injury•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Heads to locker room•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...