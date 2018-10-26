Bills' LeSean McCoy: Limited again Friday

McCoy (concussion) was limited in practice Friday.

McCoy has made enough progress through the concussion protocol to practice, but not enough to take contact. As evidence, he was seen in a non-contact jersey at Friday's session, per Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. With a Monday night matchup against the Patriots on tap, the Bills won't release their final Week 8 injury report until Saturday. In the end, though, McCoy's availability will depend on gaining clearance from an independent neurologist. Among the remaining running backs in Buffalo -- Chris Ivory (hamstring) and Taiwan Jones (neck) -- only Marcus Murphy is without an injury at the moment.

