Bills' LeSean McCoy: Limited at practice Wednesday
McCoy (ribs) appeared to be "laboring a bit" during individual drills Wednesday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Per the report, McCoy -- who was officially a limited practice participant Wednesday -- was wearing a "big pad around his midsection" to protect his ribs. His status remains worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Vikings approaches, with coach Sean McDermott having called the running back a day-to-day proposition as a result of the torn rib cartilage he suffered in Week 2. Marcus Murphy and Chris Ivory are next up for carries in the Buffalo backfield should McCoy be limited at all or held out in Week 3.
