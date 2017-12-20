Bills' LeSean McCoy: Limited at practice Wednesday
McCoy (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
McCoy was also limited at practice last Wednesday, before returning to a full practice Thursday and playing this past Sunday against the Dolphins, en route to logging 20 carries for 50 yards and four catches for 46 yards, while scoring two TDs in Week 15. Look for him to be back at work Thursday, with Wednesday's limitations presumably maintenance-related.
More News
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...