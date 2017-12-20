Bills' LeSean McCoy: Limited at practice Wednesday

McCoy (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

McCoy was also limited at practice last Wednesday, before returning to a full practice Thursday and playing this past Sunday against the Dolphins, en route to logging 20 carries for 50 yards and four catches for 46 yards, while scoring two TDs in Week 15. Look for him to be back at work Thursday, with Wednesday's limitations presumably maintenance-related.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories