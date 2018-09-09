Bills' LeSean McCoy: Limited to 22 yards

McCoy rushed for 22 yards on seven carries and lost a yard on a catch during Sunday's 47-3 loss to the Ravens.

It's hard to judge McCoy in a game in which his team fell apart early. The veteran back is typically a threat both in the running game and passing game, but the team had to push the ball down field after falling behind by multiple scores. Look for him to rebound, seeing as whoever plays at quarterback is going to need a security blanket in this offense. McCoy best fits the bill.