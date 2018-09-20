Bills' LeSean McCoy: Listed as limited Thursday
McCoy (ribs) was listed as a limited participant during Thursday's practice.
McCoy also drew a limited tag Wednesday, making it difficult to discern whether the running back stepped up his activity in the second practice of the week. Friday's practice was always expected to be the most telling toward McCoy's status for the Week 3 game against the Vikings, so fantasy owners will want to review his level of involvement after that session is completed. Bills head coach Sean McDermott should also provide an update on McCoy's outlook for the weekend at that time, though the 30-year-old has indicated all along that he anticipates playing through the pain caused by his cracked rib cartilage.
