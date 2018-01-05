Bills' LeSean McCoy: Listed as questionable after limited practice Friday

McCoy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Jaguars after being listed as a limited practice participant Friday.

That McCoy was listed as a limited practice participant after being deemed a non-participant both Wednesday and Thursday, is a step in the right direction, but his status for this weekend's game is tied in large part to how well his ankle responded to Friday's work, and will likely not be confirmed until the Bills release their inactives prior to Sunday's 1:05 ET kickoff. Given the magnitude of the game, we'd be surprised if McCoy didn't try to give it a go, but that's not a lock at this stage and hinges on how comfortable the team's top back feels cutting on his balky ankle.