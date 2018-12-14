Bills' LeSean McCoy: Listed as questionable for Week 15

McCoy (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

McCoy sat out Wednesday's practice before logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday. Assuming no setbacks following his work on back-to-back days, McCoy appears to be trending in the right direction. Fortunately for those considering him in Week 15 lineups, the Bills kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. The team also lists McCoy's top backup, Chris Ivory, as questionable with a shoulder issue, but he practiced fully all week and thus seems likely to be available this weekend.

