Bills' LeSean McCoy: Logs limited activity

McCoy (hamstring) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

It amounts to a step forward for McCoy, who was withheld from Wednesday's session entirely while he continued to recover from the hamstring injury that limited him to nine snaps in the Week 14 loss to the Jets. According to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, McCoy said he "felt good" after returning to work Thursday, but his status for Sunday's game against the Lions has yet to be decided. The Bills will assess McCoy's health after their final practice of the week Friday before having a clearer idea if he'll be able to play.

More News
Our Latest Stories