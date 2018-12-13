Bills' LeSean McCoy: Logs limited activity
McCoy (hamstring) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
It amounts to a step forward for McCoy, who was withheld from Wednesday's session entirely while he continued to recover from the hamstring injury that limited him to nine snaps in the Week 14 loss to the Jets. According to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, McCoy said he "felt good" after returning to work Thursday, but his status for Sunday's game against the Lions has yet to be decided. The Bills will assess McCoy's health after their final practice of the week Friday before having a clearer idea if he'll be able to play.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...