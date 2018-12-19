Bills' LeSean McCoy: Logs limited practice Wednesday

McCoy (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Per Chris Brown of the Bills' official site, coach Sean McDermott sounded optimistic about McCoy's chances of returning to action Sunday against the Patriots. "He's in a pretty good spot coming off the injury from last week," McDermott noted of McCoy on Wednesday. We'll therefore tentatively project McCoy to play this weekend, barring any setbacks. Meanwhile, fellow running back Chris Ivory (shoulder) -- who was also inactive this past Sunday -- was limited at practice Wednesday, while Week 15 starter Marcus Murphy (elbow) now resides on IR.

More News
Our Latest Stories