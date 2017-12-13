Bills' LeSean McCoy: Logs limited practice Wednesday
McCoy (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
It's suspected that McCoy's limitations Wednesday were maintenance related, after he logged 50 snaps in wintry conditions in Sunday's 13-7 overtime win over the Colts. Despite missing practice time last week while battling a sore knee, McCoy was still able to effectively handle a sizable workload against Indianapolis, gaining 156 yards on 32 carries, with 21 coming on his game-winning touchdown scamper in the extra period.
