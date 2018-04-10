Bills' LeSean McCoy: Loses top lineman

McCoy won't have Richie Incognito blocking for him this upcoming season, as the 34-year-old guard plans to retire, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.

The Bills also will lose starting center Eric Wood, who is expected to retire due to a neck injury. These are troubling developments for a team that was quiet in free agency, with QB A.J. McCarron and RB Chris Ivory representing the only major signings on offense. Heading into his age-30 season, McCoy finds himself with a franchise that seems to be rebuilding, though the same thing was said last year and the Bills ultimately squeaked into the playoffs. He expressed his disappointment Tuesday on Instagram, acknowledging that Incognito and Wood have been important to his success. McCoy dropped off to a career-worst 4.0 yards per carry last season, but he made it up to fantasy owners with 287 carries, 59 receptions and eight touchdowns. The Bills likely plan on giving him a similar workload in 2018, and any downgrades on the offensive line would be offset by the development of a legitimate passing attack that can keep defenders out of the box. The team does own picks No. 12, 22, 53, 56, 65 and 96 in the upcoming draft, but it won't necessarily help McCoy's cause if the selections are packaged to move up for a quarterback.