Bills' LeSean McCoy: Making some progress

Coach Sean McDermott suggested Monday that McCoy (ribs) is making good progress, Mike Rodak of ESPN.comreports.

McDermott essentially stuck with vague optimism, simply referring to McCoy as day-to-day, per Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic. Coming off Sunday's massive upset of Minnesota with McCoy sidelined, the Bills will face another sizable challenge in Week 4 when they travel to Lambeau Field. Given that McCoy was a limited practice participant throughout last week, it will be tough to have confidence in his availability without a return to full participation by Friday. The Bills will release their first injury report Wednesday afternoon.

