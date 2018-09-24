Bills' LeSean McCoy: Making some progress
Coach Sean McDermott suggested Monday that McCoy (ribs) is making good progress, Mike Rodak of ESPN.comreports.
McDermott essentially stuck with vague optimism, simply referring to McCoy as day-to-day, per Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic. Coming off Sunday's massive upset of Minnesota with McCoy sidelined, the Bills will face another sizable challenge in Week 4 when they travel to Lambeau Field. Given that McCoy was a limited practice participant throughout last week, it will be tough to have confidence in his availability without a return to full participation by Friday. The Bills will release their first injury report Wednesday afternoon.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...