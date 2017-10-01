Bills' LeSean McCoy: Modest production

McCoy rushed 20 times for 76 yards and caught all three of his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's win over the Falcons.

The 108 yards from scrimmage is nice and was typical Shady, as his work on the field certainly helped the Bills to an upset victory. On the negative, he still hasn't scored a touchdown this season and the Bills haven't been able to run over teams in a way they did last season. Still, the running game looked like it started to click more Sunday compared to the previous two weeks, and as the Bills get more comfortable with the new zone-blocking scheme, there may be more productive days ahead for McCoy. It could be a good time to acquire him from an impatient owner.