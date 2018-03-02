Bills' LeSean McCoy: More left in the tank

General manager Brandon Beane says the Bills remain committed to McCoy -- who will turn 30 in July -- and that he's expected to be a key part of team's attack in 2018, Jadon Ceravolo of the Bills' official site reports. "Yeah. I'm planning on that," Beane said. "He obviously had the little injury at the end of the year. I give him a lot of credit to play in that Jacksonville game with the injury. That shows how competitive he is. He's healthy and ready to go. I expect him back. He'll be a big part of what we're doing in 2018."

No NFL player is yet to beat Father Time, especially those that play the demanding running back spot, so as a player in his 30s McCoy can't keep up his excellent work forever. But excellent he was in 2017, carrying the rushing attack with 287 carries for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns, all to go with a team-leading 59 receptions for 448 yards and two more scores. McCoy also showed the moves and flexibility of a 25-year-old and has become more of a leader in recent seasons, so even with an expected cap hit of $8.95 million for the coming season, the team knows he's the best man to lead what should remain a run-heavy attack.