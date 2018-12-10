Bills' LeSean McCoy: MRI on tap

McCoy is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McCoy has shown a proclivity to play through significant injuries in the past, so the fact that he was unable to return to Sunday's contest after exiting following the Bills' first drive is somewhat concerning. In any case, the MRI should provide an official word on McCoy's injury, with a recovery timeline likely to be handed down along with it. With McCoy limited to just nine plays in the loss to the Jets, Chris Ivory acted as the Bills' primary running back and finished the day with 42 yards on 12 carries.