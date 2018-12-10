Bills' LeSean McCoy: MRI on tap
McCoy is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
McCoy has shown a proclivity to play through significant injuries in the past, so the fact that he was unable to return to Sunday's contest after exiting following the Bills' first drive is somewhat concerning. In any case, the MRI should provide an official word on McCoy's injury, with a recovery timeline likely to be handed down along with it. With McCoy limited to just nine plays in the loss to the Jets, Chris Ivory acted as the Bills' primary running back and finished the day with 42 yards on 12 carries.
More News
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Shut down for day•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Injures hamstring, return uncertain•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Remains involved in close loss•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Totals 53 yards in win•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Breaks out in Week 10 win•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Sees 41 percent snap share in blowout•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14