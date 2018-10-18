Bills' LeSean McCoy: New QB this week
McCoy's teammate Josh Allen has already been ruled out for Week 7 with an elbow injury and could miss a few more weeks of action. Derek Anderson will start at quarterback this week against the Colts.
It's not like Allen was lighting the world on fire, but he had been keeping the Bills in games on the other side of what's been an excellent defense, which in turn meant the Bills -- and hence McCoy -- could run the ball more, something the team wasn't able to do earlier in the season. McCoy has put up 158 rushing yards over the last two games, so at least he's starting to provide owners with some value, though we're already entering Week 7 and he still hasn't found the end zone. This may be the league's worst offense, so hopefully for McCoy owners the 35-year-old Anderson can at least keep the chains moving, otherwise McCoy might get swept up in the mess, as was the case the first two games when he only saw 16 carries combined. If you're looking for some good news, McCoy does get the Colts and their bottom-10 defense this week, plus you can bet the Bills will give him the ball early and often in an attempt to protect a quarterback that's not even fully familiar with the playbook yet.
