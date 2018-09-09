Bills' LeSean McCoy: No incriminating evidence

Police in Milton, Georgia "have yet to uncover anything incriminating" against McCoy stemming from a reported July home invasion at a house owned by the running back, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The report adds that the NFL's investigation of the incident is still under "active review" and "is not anywhere near actionable at this time." Additionally, Schefter notes that "the sense is that McCoy is going to be able to play the 2018 season, unless something unforeseen develops with the case." Heading into Week 1, McCoy is slated to head the Bills' backfield, beginning with Sunday's season opener against the Ravens.