Bills' LeSean McCoy: No injury designation for Week 16

McCoy (hamstring) practiced fully for the second straight day Friday and is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game at New England.

It looks like the Bills will have their top back in tow as they try to spoil the Patriots' bid for a playoff bye, while the bigger question remains how many looks the team will give Chris Ivory and Keith Ford since there's nothing left to play for other than the upset itself. The best thing for Shady owners would be if the Bills can stay in the game, not an easy task given the opponent and location.

