Bills' LeSean McCoy: No listed on injury report
McCoy, who has been dealing with a rib issue and also appeared to hurt his hand this past Sunday, does not appear on the Bills' Week 5 injury report.
That puts McCoy on track to continue to lead the Bills' ground game Sunday against the Titans. In the three games that the running back has appeared in this season, McCoy has logged just 21 carries (for 85 yards), a low figure that can largely be attributed to game flow due to lopsided scores. Per Chris Brown of the team's official site, coach Sean McDermott is hoping to get McCoy more involved (both as a runner and as a pass-catcher) in the coming weeks. This weekend, he'll take aim at a Tennessee defense that is allowing an average of 118 yards per game on the ground to date.
More News
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Avoids serious hand injury•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Quiet in shutout loss, suffers possible hand injury•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Back in action Week 4•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Expected to suit up•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Week 4 status remains uncertain•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Kenny Golladay's breakout season was derailed a bit in Week 4, but he's going to bounce right...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Sony Michel and Aaron Jones have shown flashes, but not enough for Fantasy owners to trust...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Injury updates for Gronk, Hilton
There are a lot of injuries to watch before Thursday nights game. Heath Cummings has your updates...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...