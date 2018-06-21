Bills' LeSean McCoy: No signs of slowing down

McCoy's teammates haven't seen any signs of regression in the running back during offseason workouts, Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News reports. "If you prepare yourself the right way, you can play as long as you want to," tackle Jordan Mills said. "[McCoy] eats right, he trains right, he's always studying, he's always trying to get better. And he's always looking at ''Well, I'm the best, but how can I get better?' He's never complacent at what he does, and that's what makes him Shady. He's a great player and he improves every year."

McCoy, who participated in minicamp last week after missing part of OTAs with an illness, will turn 30 on July 12 and currently ranks fourth in career carries among active running backs. Some point to his career-low 4.0 YPC from 2017 as a sign of decline, but one needs to keep in mind that McCoy also handled the third-heaviest workload of his career last season as the centerpiece of a Bills offense that finished second-to-last in passing yards per game (177). Along the way, McCoy continued to display his trademark burst with 12 carries of 20-plus yards -- the second-most he's had in nine pro seasons. With Buffalo skipping on drafting a noteworthy name in a loaded class of rookie runningbacks, all signs point to McCoy continuing as a workhorse in 2018 with only the newly-signed Chris Ivory a legitimate threat to steal carries. With that said, McCoy's efficiency might not see much improvement given the questionable state of the team's passing attack.