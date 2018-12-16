Bills' LeSean McCoy: Not expected to play
McCoy (hamstring) is not expected to play Sunday against the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Official confirmation of that news, either way, will arrive upon the release of the Bills' Week 15 inactives, but with McCoy apparently not in line to play and Chris Ivory's (shoulder) status looking iffy as well, the Bills' backfield Sunday could be in the hands of Marcus Murphy and Keith Ford.
