Bills' LeSean McCoy: Not listed on injury report

McCoy, who has been dealing with a rib issue and also appeared to hurt his hand this past Sunday, does not appear on the Bills' Week 5 injury report.

That puts McCoy on track to continue to lead the Bills' ground game Sunday against the Titans. In the three games that the running back has appeared in this season, McCoy has logged just 21 carries (for 85 yards), a low figure that can largely be attributed to game flow due to lopsided scores. Per Chris Brown of the team's official site, coach Sean McDermott is hoping to get McCoy more involved (both as a runner and as a pass catcher) in the coming weeks. This weekend, he'll take aim at a Tennessee defense that is allowing an average of 118 yards per game on the ground to date.