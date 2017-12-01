Bills' LeSean McCoy: Not practicing Friday
McCoy will not practice Friday due to soreness in his knee, but head coach Sean McDermott expects him to play Sunday agains the Patriots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official website reports.
It seems that the Bills are just taking the cautious route with McCoy, but his lack of participation Friday at the least leaves his status for Week 13 in question. There has been nothing to suggest that McCoy will not play this week, but fantasy players hoping to include him in this week's lineups will still want to monitor his status. Fellow running back Mike Tolbert (hamstring) will not be available for the Bills this week, leaving Travaris Cadet as the only fully healthy running back currently on the roster.
