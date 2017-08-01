Bills' LeSean McCoy: Not practicing Tuesday
McCoy will miss Tuesday's practice while recovering from an illness.
McCoy was healthy for the first few days of training camp and likely will be back by the end of the week. His absence will allow Jonathan Williams to take more snaps with the starters as he tries to lock down a job as McCoy's top backup.
