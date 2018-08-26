Bills' LeSean McCoy: Not with starting group Sunday

McCoy (hip/groin) is suited up but is not going through warmups with the starting unit ahead of Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

McCoy may be sprinkled in for a few plays and it's a good sign he's healthy enough to be in uniform, but rest assured if he plays at all it'll be a very limited amount of reps.

