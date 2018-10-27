Bills' LeSean McCoy: Officially questionable
McCoy (concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Patriots, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
The questionable designation comes as no surprise after coach Sean McDermott said Saturday morning that McCoy is still in the league's concussion protocol. The 30-year-old was able to practice on a limited basis all week, but that ultimately means nothing for Monday if he is unable to fully clear the protocol. Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy would take over at running back should McCoy be unable to suit up.
