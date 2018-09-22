Bills' LeSean McCoy: On plane to Minneapolis
McCoy (ribs) made the trip with the Bills to Minneapolis on Saturday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
The feature back is still questionable for Sunday's contest against the heavily favored Vikings, but at least he's not going to be ruled out early. The next step will likely come when McCoy goes through pregame work, which, fortunately for owners will come before Sunday lineups get set.
