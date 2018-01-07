Bills' LeSean McCoy: On track to play Sunday
McCoy (ankle) is in line to play in Sunday's playoff game against the Jaguars, barring any setbacks in pre-game warmups, the Buffalo News reports.
McCoy, who did not practice either Wednesday or Thursday, was listed as a limited participant Friday, with the report noting that the running back "spent the week watching extra film in order to compensate for potential physical limitations." Confirmation of McCoy's status, either way, will arrive once the Bills' inactives are released in advance of Sunday's 1:05 ET kickoff. In line to provide backfield depth and relief for McCoy, assuming he suits up, will be Mike Tolbert and Marcus Murphy.
