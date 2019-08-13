Bills' LeSean McCoy: One lawsuit dismissed
Elizabeth Donald, a childhood friend of McCoy's former girlfriend Delicia Cordon, has dismissed her lawsuit against the running back over a break-in and attack in a home McCoy owned during the summer of 2018, The Buffalo News reports.
Cordon still has an open lawsuit against McCoy, though most of the remaining issues for the running back stemming from the incident -- and any alleged involvement from friends of McCoy -- seem to be dissipating. The NFL never issued any form of punishment over the incident and didn't seem close to doing so.
