Bills' LeSean McCoy: One less sub option
The Bills cut Chris Ivory this week, leaving McCoy with only Frank Gore as an experienced backup for substitute carries in 2019.
Given that McCoy will turn 31 this summer and Gore is 36, it'd be a shock if the Bills didn't take a running back in the upcoming draft, though the plan is also to let McCoy be the main back once again. Marcus Murphy is also in the position group, but he's unproven and appears slotted for a modest number of looks while the two veterans do their thing. Finally, Senorise Perry was signed this week, but he's almost exclusively a special-teams guy. McCoy is coming off his worst season as a pro with just 514 rushing yards on a 3.2 YPC, but the Bills did beef up their offensive line in free agency and should remain a run-oriented team.
More News
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Still under NFL investigation•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Still wanted in Buffalo•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Three touchdowns in 2018•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Has support of coach•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Ineffective season continues•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: No injury designation for Week 16•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...