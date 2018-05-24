Bills' LeSean McCoy: Out sick

McCoy is not participating in Thursday's OTA session due to illness, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

While we see a number of veterans around the league opting to sit out OTAs due to unhappiness with their contract or simply because they don't want to go through the extra team work, that appears not to be the case for McCoy's absence. We'll see if he returns to a session later in this OTA round, as his teammates could benefit to get some looks in an offense where he'll once again be the featured player.

