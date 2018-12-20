Bills' LeSean McCoy: Plans to play Sunday
Following a full practice Thursday, McCoy declared "I'll be out there," with regard to Sunday's game against the Patriots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
We'll have to see if the Bills choose to list McCoy as questionable for the contest or remove him from their final Week 16 injury report, but barring a setback Friday, he's in line to return to action following a one-game absence. Meanwhile, McCoy's top backup Chris Ivory (shoulder) -- who also practiced fully Thursday -- also has a good chance to play this weekend, bolstering a Buffalo backfield minus Week 15 starter Marcus Murphy (elbow), who is now on IR.
