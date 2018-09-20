Bills' LeSean McCoy: Present for practice Thursday

McCoy (ribs) took part in agility drills Thursday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Given that he was sporting padding around his midsection, while in a non-contact jersey Thursday, we expect the Bills to officially list McCoy as a limited practice participant. As for the running back's status for Sunday's game against the Vikings, McCoy noted Wednesday that he'll decide by Friday or Saturday whether he's fit to play this weekend.

