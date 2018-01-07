Bills' LeSean McCoy: Provides 119 total yards in playoff loss

McCoy (ankle) rushed 19 times for 75 yards and brought in six of eight targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 10-3 AFC wild-card loss to the Jaguars.

McCoy was in impressive form in the postseason battle, making an notably quick recovery from the ankle injury that befell him in the Week 17 playoff-clinching win over the Dolphins. The multi-time Pro Bowler ripped off a game-long 25-yard run and added a 16-yard catch among his six grabs, serving as his team's most consistent offensive weapon on the afternoon. However, the 29-year-old wasn't able to put it all on his shoulders, and Tyrod Taylor's head injury on the final drive made Buffalo's already steep chances of driving down the field for a touchdown even smaller. McCoy finishes his third Bills season with 287 rushes for 1,138 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and six touchdowns along with 50 receptions on 57 targets for 356 yards and another score, all over 16 regular-season games.