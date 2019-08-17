Bills' LeSean McCoy: Punches in TD on Friday
McCoy rushed four times for six yards and a touchdown and gathered in two of three passes for 11 yards during Friday's preseason win at Carolina.
Coach Sean McDermott trotted out the first-team offense for two series, with McCoy the sole Bills running back to get a touch (rookie Devin Singletary was targeted but didn't complete the catch). While his production, especially on the ground, wasn't inspiring, McCoy did punch it into the end zone from one yard out and displayed his noted pass-catching ability. Aside from Singletary, the backfield plays host to Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon, so Gore may not be a three-down workhorse in 2019 as he has been for most of his career. Having said that, McCoy's usage Friday is an encouraging sign for the coming campaign.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Gordon Reinstated: Still star potential?
Josh Gordon has been officially reinstated, giving the Patriots' offense the No. 1 option they...
-
News & notes: New No. 1 WR in Miami?
Catch up on the latest injuries, news, and notes from around the NFL as we go deeper into preseason...
-
TE Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at tight end with all of...
-
WR Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to build a winning WR corps with our position preview...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...