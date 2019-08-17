Bills' LeSean McCoy: Punches in TD on Friday

McCoy rushed four times for six yards and a touchdown and gathered in two of three passes for 11 yards during Friday's preseason win at Carolina.

Coach Sean McDermott trotted out the first-team offense for two series, with McCoy the sole Bills running back to get a touch (rookie Devin Singletary was targeted but didn't complete the catch). While his production, especially on the ground, wasn't inspiring, McCoy did punch it into the end zone from one yard out and displayed his noted pass-catching ability. Aside from Singletary, the backfield plays host to Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon, so Gore may not be a three-down workhorse in 2019 as he has been for most of his career. Having said that, McCoy's usage Friday is an encouraging sign for the coming campaign.