Bills' LeSean McCoy: Questionable for Week 3

McCoy (ribs) practiced on a limited basis for a third straight day Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota, the Bills' official site reports.

The team and player seem to think it's a pain management issue at this stage, so how McCoy is feeling between now and Sunday morning could further determine his status. If we had to guess at this juncture, we'd say he's a true game-time decision who sits on the better side of questionable because of his past history of playing through injuries -- just know that the star is nowhere near 100 percent even if he does play. At least owners get the benefit that his final status will come before the early wave of Sunday games kicks off.