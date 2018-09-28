Bills' LeSean McCoy: Questionable for Week 4
McCoy (ribs), who practiced on a limited basis for a third straight day Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay, the Bills' official site reports.
McCoy, who sported a non-contact jersey at practice Friday, says he's playing but coach Sean McDermott is more tepid in his approach to his star running back's status, saying "we'll see" when asked about it earlier Friday. At least owners will get a final decision Sunday before the early wave of games kicks off, though this is looking like a true game-time decision for Shady owners.
