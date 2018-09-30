Bills' LeSean McCoy: Quiet in shutout loss, suffers possible hand injury

McCoy (ribs) rushed five times for 24 yards and caught three of six targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 22-0 loss to the Packers.

Quarterback Josh Allen was atrocious in this one, leaving little room for the ground game to operate. Chris Ivory was also involved on the ground with 15 yards on six carries. With Buffalo's offense looking like the worst unit in the league outside of last week's surprise upset over the Vikings, McCoy will be fighting an uphill battle to provide strong value this season. He was also spotted with a wrap on his left hand after the game. Expect on update on the status of McCoy's hand ahead of a Week 5 home matchup with the Titans.