Bills' LeSean McCoy: Ready for Sunday

McCoy (rest/knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at New England.

Limited by a knee injury both Wednesday and Thursday, McCoy missed Friday's session entirely, but the addition of "rest" to the injury report suggests the running back merely received a vet day off. When the Bills squared off with the Patriots in Week 13, he carried the rock 15 times for 93 yards, establishing his second-best YPC mark (6.2) in a given game this season. He'll look to find similar success Sunday versus the Pats' 26th-ranked run defense.