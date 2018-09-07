Bills' LeSean McCoy: Ready for Week 1
McCoy, who missed some time this preseason due to hip/groin issues, practiced fully all week and does not appear on this week's injury report.
The 30-year-old is ready for his usual high-volume workload, where he'll serve as the lynchpin if the questionable Buffalo offense is going to have success this season. Even at his age McCoy is still as quick and spry as ever, but questions remain about the new-look offensive line, plus the team could look to guys like Chris Ivory or Marcus Murphy around the goal line in an attempt to keep McCoy fresher throughout the season. Still, there are only a handful of backs that see McCoys' type of volume.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....
-
Nine things to know about Week 1
Heath Cummings tells you nine things you need to know for Week 1.