Bills' LeSean McCoy: Ready for Week 1

McCoy, who missed some time this preseason due to hip/groin issues, practiced fully all week and does not appear on this week's injury report.

The 30-year-old is ready for his usual high-volume workload, where he'll serve as the lynchpin if the questionable Buffalo offense is going to have success this season. Even at his age McCoy is still as quick and spry as ever, but questions remain about the new-look offensive line, plus the team could look to guys like Chris Ivory or Marcus Murphy around the goal line in an attempt to keep McCoy fresher throughout the season. Still, there are only a handful of backs that see McCoys' type of volume.