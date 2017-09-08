Bills' LeSean McCoy: Ready to go in Week 1
After practicing fully Friday, McCoy (illness) is not listed on the Bills' final Week 1 injury report in advance of Sunday's season opener at home against the Jets.
Earlier this week, coach Sean McDermott suggested that he wouldn't hesitate to give McCoy as much work as his starting running back can handle this season. Following the surprising release of Jonathan Williams, veteran Mike Tolbert, who brings short-yardage skills to the table, now profiles as McCoy's top backup, with Joe Banyard and Taiwan Jones providing the team with further backfield depth.
