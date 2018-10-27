Bills' LeSean McCoy: Remains in concussion protocol
Coach Sean McDermott stated Saturday that McCoy (concussion) is still in the league's protocol, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
The good news is the Bills do not play until Monday, so McCoy will have an extra day to earn a clear bill of health. He was able to practice in a limited role Friday, so he does appear to be trending in the right direction. Taiwan Jones (neck) has been ruled out, which leaves Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy as the only healthy backs on the current roster.
